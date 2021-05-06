Jharkhand reports 141 more coronavirus deaths, 5,770 fresh cases

-
Jharkhand on Thursday reported 141
fresh COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,346, while 5,770 new positive cases pushed the tally to 2,63,115, a health department bulletin said.
Inaugurating a 528-bed makeshift COVID hospital in Ranchi, which was built in just 12 days, Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his government's commitment to take all steps to deal with the emerging scenario.
The state currently has 59,532 active cases.
Altogether 5,804 patients recovered from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of cured people to 2,00,237, the bulletin said.
As per the bulletin, the recovery ratio for Jharkhand is 76.10 per cent as against the national average of 82 per cent.
Of the fresh fatalities, Ranchi district recorded the highest at 41 followed by East Singhbhum at 27 and Dhanbad at 10. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.
A total of 35,486 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.
Meanwhile, the administration has decided to set up institutional quarantine centres with full facilities in all 10 blocks of Dhanbad district for housing migrant workers returning from other states, an official said.
To check further spread of the virus, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday had announced that all migrant workers returning to the state will have to undergo COVID tests on arrival and a mandatory week-long quarantine.
So far, migrant workers were being allowed to go home from railway stations and bus stands after COVID tests and only those found positive were detained. But now, all would be quarantined for a week.
"Even though a migrant labourer tests negative in Rapid Antigen Test, he or she will be kept for seven days at a quarantine centre. Seven days later, the person would be again screened. If the test report comes negative, the labourer will be released," Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Umashankar Singh said.
In case the test report comes positive, the person would be sent to a COVID hospital, he said.
The DC said that all circle officers have been directed to set up two institutional quarantine centres having facilities for testing, food, beds, water, continuous supply of power and other basic amenities round the clock.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday digitally inaugurated a 528-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital at Rajendra Institue of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Ranchi.
Of the 528 new oxygen beds, 327 were set up at RIMS multi-storey parking lot, 73 at the Oncology department and 128 at the old building of the institute.
Soren said that 108 more beds will be set up with the help of NTPC, the country's largest energy conglomerate.
On Wednesday, the chief minister had digitally inaugurated 250 beds at a dedicated COVID health centre at Koderma.
