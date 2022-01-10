Kerala clocks 5,797 fresh Covid-19 cases, 166 deaths in last 24 hours

on Monday saw a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases, as compared to a day ago, with the state reporting 5,797 new infections which raised the caseload to 52,82,214.

The southern state had logged 6,238 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

On Monday, also reported 166 deaths taking the fatalities to 49,757, a state government release said.

Of the deaths, 19 were recorded over the last few days and 147 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,796 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 52,03,146 and the active cases reached 37,736, the release said.

As many as 45,691 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,486 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (929) and Kozhikode (561).

Of the new cases, 56 were health workers, 112 from outside the State and 5,309 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 320, the release said.

There are currently 1,20,368 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,17,548 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,820 in hospitals, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)