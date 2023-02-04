JUST IN
Business Standard

LG assures no harm to common man in ongoing anti-encroachment drive in J-K

"Only those people who have grabbed land illegally are facing eviction," said LG

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Manoj Sinha | anti-encroachment drive

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha
Amid growing concerns over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured people that the administration will safeguard the habitants and the livelihood of the common man.

He dismissed as "misinformation" the claim that the common man will be impacted in the anti-encroachment drive launched last month across Jammu and Kashmir.

The drive has drawn severe criticism from almost all major political parties and also triggered protests in certain pockets.

"I want to assure the people that the administration will safeguard the habitations and livelihoods of the common man. Only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the state land would face the law of the land," Sinha said after inaugurating Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) here on Friday.

"Only those people who have grabbed land illegally are facing eviction. I have personally directed the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to closely monitor (the drive) and ensure no innocent person is affected in any manner," the LG said.

Referring to the CSOI, Sinha said it will promote welfare of officers, and their families and build close cooperation and interaction to reinforce democratic values.

"I am confident CSOI in Jammu and Kashmir will render yeoman service to the Union Territory with systematic and continuous improvement in governance through seminars and debates on civil administration," he said.

He said the institute will work as a bridge between different fields of civil administration and officers will get the opportunity to learn a lot from each other's experiences.

"CSOI will strengthen the ethos of good governance and will evolve into a centre for meaningful discussion on economic growth and social change," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 11:50 IST

