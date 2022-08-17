JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Maharashtra records huge jump in new coronavirus cases at 1,800; 6 more die

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, more than half of them from Mumbai and a steep jump from 836 a day ago, while six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these fresh additions, the overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180, said the department in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 836 cases and two fatalities linked to the respiratory illness.

Mumbai recorded 975 fresh cases and two coronavirus-related fatalities, said the bulletin.

Municipal corporations of Mira Bhayander, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Satara district recorded one fatality each, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.

It said 2,182 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,16,615 and leaving the state with 11,370 active cases.

The department said 22,953 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall count 8,37,01,554.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,76,165; fresh cases 1,800; death toll 1,48,180; recoveries 79,16,615; active cases 11,370; total tests 8,37,01,554.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 21:02 IST

