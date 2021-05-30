Mizoram reports highest single-day spike of 329 cases of Covid-19

-
Mizoram reported the highest
single-day spike of 329 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 11,988 on Sunday, an official said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 36 with one more person succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, official data said.
Of the 329 fresh cases, Aizawl district registered the highest at 135, followed by Kolasib (57) and Lawngtlai (46).
The remaining cases were reported from Lunglei district (41), Serchhip (41), Mamit (1), Saitual (4), Siaha (2) and Khawzawl district (2), it said.
At least 249 cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 68 through RT-PCR test and the remaining 12 cases were detected through TrueNat tests.
More than 47 children, two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and a healthcare worker were among the newly infected people, the official data revealed.
Mizoram currently has 3,089 active COVID-19, while 8,863 people have recovered from the disease, it said.
The coronavirus recovery rate in the state now is 73.94 per cent.
The northeastern has so far tested 3,89,007 samples for COVID-19, including 4,109 in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, state immunization officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2,56,741 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 52,067 people have received both doses till Saturday.
