Mumbai's daily Covid-19 case count goes above 500-mark after 2 days; 10 die

Mumbai, which had witnessed less than 500 cases for last two consecutive days, on Wednesday reported 635 infections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city also reported 10 fresh fatalities during the day, it said.

With this, the COVID-19 caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,29, 250 and death toll to 15,654, the BMC said.

On Tuesday, had reported 441 new positive cases, the lowest after February 9 this year (375 cases), and eight fatalities, while on Monday, it had recorded 478 new cases and nine deaths.

As 582 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, the city's recovery count climbed to 7,04,259. At present, there are 6,989 active COVID-19 cases in the metropolis.

The civic body said that in the last 24 hours, a total 35,968 tests were conducted, taking the overall test count to 76,28,469.

According to the civic officials, Mumbai's average COVID-19 case doubling rate has reached 928 days, while the average growth rate of cases between July 7 and 13 was 0.07 per cent.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 96 per cent, the civic body said.

The number of sealed buildings in the city is now 75, while there are eight containment zones in slums and chawls.

had reported the highest ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while it had witnessed the highest 90 deaths on May 1, during the second wave.

