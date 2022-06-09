Mumbai sees slight dip in Covid cases, reports 1,702 new infections

on Thursday reported a marginal drop in COVID-19 cases with 1,702 infections, 63 less than the previous day, the (BMC) said.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 1,765 cases.

With the addition, Mumbai's caseload increased to 10,75,243, while the rose to 19,570 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day. The city recorded a death linked to COVID-19 after a gap of four days, the civic body said in its bulletin.

The active case count has risen to 7,998 from 7,000 in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate dipped to 97 per cent from 98 per cent, the BMC said.

The daily COVID-19 cases in the city have been steadily rising since the last one month and the single-day case count has registered over three fold rise since May end.

The city's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 9.64 per cent, it said.

A total of 17,648 tests were carried out in the metropolis on Thursday, which took the cumulative test count to 1,72,44,826.

Out of the 1,702 new patients, 1,624 are asymptomatic, while 78 symptomatic ones have been admitted to hospitals. Of these, seven patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin said, adding that of the 24,603 hospital beds, only 323 beds are currently occupied.

As 703 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, the city's recovery figure climbed to 10,47,675, it added.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in is 0.093 per cent for the period between June 2 and 8 and the doubling rate is 733 days.

There is no sealed building and containment zone in the city at present.

