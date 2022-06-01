Nitish agrees to socio-economic survey of all castes, communities in Bihar

Chief Minister on Wednesday said his government would undertake a socio-economic survey of all castes and communities in the state, following the Centre's reluctance to conduct a census nationally.

Talking to reporters after chairing an all-party meeting in Patna, Kumar said the necessary Cabinet clearance for the mammoth exercise would be given soon.

He asserted that all parties unanimously supported the proposed move and replied in the negative when asked if he faced any opposition.

At the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav represented the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been facing accusations following the Centre's refusal, had Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad and state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal among its representatives.

Yadav, while interacting with journalists, demanded that the Centre provide financial help to in conducting the exercise, which is likely to entail heavy expenditure.

