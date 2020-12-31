Odisha govt imposes night curfew across state on New Year's Eve

In order to prevent further spread of Covid-19, the government has imposed night curfew across the state from 10 pm on Thursday to 5 am on Friday to restrict New Year eve celebrations.

However, all essential services and movements would be allowed during the curfew hours.

"The government of is imposing night curfew from 10 pm tonight to 5 am tomorrow morning across the state. The general public is requested to cooperate. All essential services and movements are allowed to continue during the curfew hours," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena tweeted on Thursday.

Jena said that even though Covid-19 cases were witnessing a decreasing trend in Odisha, the people needed to be cautious as congregations would aggravate the situation.

Besides, there was a threat of new mutant strain, which is significantly more infectious, he added.

Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said all hotels and shops will remain closed during the night curfew in the twin cities.

He said that around 40 platoons of police will be deployed to enforce the curfew.

The state had ordered on Wednesday to prohibit congregations in public places for zero-night celebrations and similar other functions on December 31 and January 1 across the state.

It said that congregations in public places, including hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention centres, and Kalyan Mandap to welcome the New Year and similar other revelleries was prohibited.

