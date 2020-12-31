Odisha govt imposes night curfew across state on New Year's Eve

-
ALSO READ
Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Odisha reports 325 fresh coronavirus cases, 3 new fatalities
Odisha reports 263 new coronavirus cases, four fresh fatalities
Odisha reports 319 new coronavirus cases, four fresh fatalities
Odisha reports 364 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
-
In order to prevent further spread of Covid-19, the Odisha government has imposed night curfew across the state from 10 pm on Thursday to 5 am on Friday to restrict New Year eve celebrations.
However, all essential services and movements would be allowed during the curfew hours.
"The government of Odisha is imposing night curfew from 10 pm tonight to 5 am tomorrow morning across the state. The general public is requested to cooperate. All essential services and movements are allowed to continue during the curfew hours," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena tweeted on Thursday.
Jena said that even though Covid-19 cases were witnessing a decreasing trend in Odisha, the people needed to be cautious as congregations would aggravate the situation.
Besides, there was a threat of new mutant coronavirus strain, which is significantly more infectious, he added.
Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said all hotels and shops will remain closed during the night curfew in the twin cities.
He said that around 40 platoons of police will be deployed to enforce the curfew.
The state had ordered on Wednesday to prohibit congregations in public places for zero-night celebrations and similar other functions on December 31 and January 1 across the state.
It said that congregations in public places, including hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention centres, and Kalyan Mandap to welcome the New Year and similar other revelleries was prohibited.
--IANS
cd/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU