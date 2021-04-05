Over 140,000 Covid doses administered to beneficiaries in Haryana on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Over 1.23 cr healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against Covid: Govt
Over 3.25 million vaccine doses administered on March 22, highest so far
Over 70 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
Covid-19: UK PM Boris Johnson receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Over 1.4 lakh anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were given to beneficiaries in Haryana on Monday, taking the total number of jabs administered in the state to 20,12,332, an official said.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said Monday and Tuesday are the 'mega vaccination days' when the administration of vaccines is relatively higher in comparison to the other days of the week.
Arora said there were 1,449 vaccination centres across Haryana, which were evenly spread.
Most of the beneficiaries were above 60 years of age or between 45 years to 60 years, he added.
On the administration of vaccines to Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs) in the state, the official said 1.9 lakh HCWs have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and around 1,14,656 HCWs have been administered the second dose.
A total of 1,20,378 FLWs have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 43,494 FLWs have been administered the second dose.
Arora said 50,094 people aged above 60 years have been administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine and the second dose has been given to 2,895 such beneficiaries.
The first dose of the vaccine has been given to 87,634 beneficiaries who are within the age group of 45 to 60 years and the second dose has been administered to 1,016 such beneficiaries, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU