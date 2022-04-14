Over 186.29 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

-
A total 22,194 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-59 years age group till 7 pm on Thursday, the fifth day of the drive, taking the total number of such doses given in this age group to 85,154, according to the Union health ministry.
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 186.29 crore on Thursday with over five lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 pm, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.
The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to all the beneficiaries aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on Sunday.
All those above the age of 18 and who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the vaccines are eligible to receive the precaution dose.
More than 2.38 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group, the ministry said.
Over 2.5 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above.
The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year, with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2 last year.
The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the disease from May 1 last year.
The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to the HCWs, the FLWs and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.
