Pariksha Pe Charcha: Meghalaya girl asks PM about NEP's impact on students

It was a proud moment for Shilla Bishanb, a class 9 student of Meghalaya, as she was one of the pupils selected from across the country who got the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Friday.
Shilla, her friends and teachers in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Mawphlang in East Khasi Hills district, besides Governor Satya Pal Malik, took part in the programme virtually from Raj Bhavan here.
The girl asked Modi how the National Education Policy (NEP) will empower the society in general and students in particular.
It was a very exciting and joyful moment for me. His answer was that students could choose their own paths if they were not happy with the one they are on, Shilla said.
The prime minister said NEP was made not by the government but by citizens, students and teachers for the development of the country, and it
is an opportunity to follow one's passion.
Priyanka, one of her teachers, said, Our student got the chance to ask a question to the PM. I am very happy. I feel it (the programme) will have a positive impact on students.
The governor said he is proud that a student of Meghalaya got to present her question to the prime minister.
The Pariksha Pe Charcha programme was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi while arrangements were there for students and teachers to take part in it virtually.
