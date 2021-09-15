Parliament more about policy than politics: PM Modi at Sansad TV launch

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Parliament is not only about politics but policy too and described content as "connect", saying this is as much applicable to the parliamentary system as to the media.
Launching Sansad TV, which has been created by merging Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, jointly with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he said it is very important that the common man connects with Parliament and feels he is part of it.
Parliament is in fact more about policy that politics, Modi said.
The new channel adds another important chapter in the country's parliamentary system, he said.
Noting that the launch coincides with International Day of Democracy, Modi reiterated that India is mother of democracy, saying democracy is not just a system but an idea and not merely a constitutional structure but spirit.
Democracy in India is not just a collection of the Articles of the Constitutions but it is our life stream, the prime minister added.
