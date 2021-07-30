PM Modi asks people to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' key highlights and coronavirus updates
Security deployment is 'adequate' at Delhi's Red Fort: Govt
PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh violated model code of conduct: TMC to EC
4 die in clashes set off by Prime Minister Modi visiting Bangladesh
Red Fort to be shut for public from July 21 to Independence Day: ASI
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15, saying their thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
In a tweet, he asked people to provide their inputs on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform.
The portal noted that the prime minister in his Independence Day speech lays out the government's programmes and policies, and Modi over the last few years has directly invited ideas and suggestions from citizens.
It added, "Similarly, this year too the Prime Minister invites citizens to contribute their inputs for New India. So, now you have the opportunity to tell your ideas, give word to your suggestions and crystallize your vision. PM Narendra Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech on 15th August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU