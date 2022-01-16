Now, 75% jobs in Haryana with maximum Rs 30K pay mandatory for locals

-
As the law in Haryana, that provides 75 per cent reservation in private sector to job seekers from the state came into effect, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said it will open new avenues of employment for thousands of youth.
The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000 and it came into effect on Saturday.
It is a "historic day" for the youth of Haryana, Chautala said in Sirsa.
He said the labour department has also created a dedicated portal where companies in the state will have to reflect the number of vacancies and this will be constantly monitored by the government.
Violation of any provision under this Act will be a punishable offence, he cautioned, adding a helpline number has also be introduced.
Notably, providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs was a key poll promise of Chautala's Jannyak Janta Party (JJP).
In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP, which fell short of simple majority, formed the government in alliance with the JJP.
In November, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, will be made applicable with effect from January 15 this year.
Though the government had promised that the Act will apply for all jobs that offer a gross monthly salary up to Rs 50,000, it issued another notification last year specifying that the upper cap had been reduced to Rs 30,000.
In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.
The state government had last year said the said Act will be applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.
