PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on Monday, Police issues traffic advisory

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow on January 16, the on Sunday issued a traffic advisory regarding diversions on several routes.

"Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a roadshow having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from R/A Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg/Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 p.m. Prime Minister of India will grace the said roadshow with his presence. Special Traffic arrangements have been placed to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route," the police said.

On January 16, a few roads of Lutyens Delhi will be closed from 2.30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the traffic police have advised to take alternative routes.

"Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO Both Carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (R/A Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane, roads will be closed from 2.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.," the police said.

Due to this roadshow, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuian Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Ferozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (From R/A Sunheri Masjid to R/A Rail Bhawan, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh fly over, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg will remain affected (due to heavy volume of traffic) during the road show.

"Traffic will be diverted from round about Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor marg , Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction, Tolstoy road KG Marg," the advisory read.

The police said that people are advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads and the area where the roadshow will be taken out.

The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and IGI Airport should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

