PM Modi to launch Rs 6,250-cr multiple development projects on Nov 19 in UP

-
ALSO READ
UP CM likely to meet Shah, Nadda in Delhi; may meet PM Modi tomorrow
UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda
Mohan Bhagwat to meet top RSS functionaries in Delhi; UP likely on agenda
UP Cabinet approves proposal for world-class bus station in Ayodhya
BJP govt worked more in 4 years in UP than SP and BSP in 15 years: Maurya
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the districts of Uttar Pradesh and will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6250 crore on November 19.
As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 2:45 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple projects in Mahoba in a significant initiative to alleviate water distress.
These projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much-needed relief to the farmers.
These projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.
"The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3250 Crore and their operationalisation will help in the irrigation of around 65000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region," the PMO said in a statement.
At around 5:15 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi.
It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres.
It will also house a library, as well as a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Shri Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU