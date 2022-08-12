JUST IN
India at 75: Here's how you can celebrate Independence Day long weekend
Inauguration of Doni Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh deferred to October
Train services on Mumbai-Pune route hit for nearly 8 hours as boulders fall
Independence Day: Tricolour fly-past over Hudson, billboard at Times Square
Russia wants payment messaging system to align, but Indian banks wary
People from 11 MP villages asked to vacate homes as seepage from dam rises
Jahangirpuri violence accused gets interim bail on humanitarian grounds
Jharkhand forest dept kicks off 'save tree mission' by tying Rakhis
Mumbai gets light showers in morning, IMD predicts moderate rainfall
World Elephant Day: History, Importance and Significance
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India at 75: Here's how you can celebrate Independence Day long weekend
Business Standard

Supertech twin towers demolition: SC grants 1 more week to Noida authority

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed with Noida authority submissions seeking an additional bandwidth of August 29-September 4 for demolition of Supertech twin towers.

Topics
Supreme Court | Supertech

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed with Noida authority submissions seeking an additional bandwidth of August 29-September 4 for demolition of Supertech twin towers in case of any circumstances delaying the demolition on August 28.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed with submissions of the Noida authority, which was represented by senior advocate Ravindra Kumar. "Considering any unforeseen circumstances/ factor or any delay in charging time on account due to technical reasons and / or weather conditions, a bandwidth of seven days between August 28 to September 4, may be granted for carrying out the demolition in the event of the not demolition not taking place on August 28, due to the aforesaid circumstances," said the Noida's plea.

The top court had set August 28, instead of earlier August 21, as the new deadline for demolition of Supertech's twin towers.

On July 29, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has not received information regarding structural audit of nearby buildings, impact of vibration generated due to the blast, post demolition debris, etc.

The top court was informed that Edifice Engineering assured that the demolition would take place on August 21. However, D.P. Kanungo, a scientist at CBRI, informed the top court that the institute has not received complete information regarding the demolition of twin-towers, and also a sum of Rs 70 lakh as fee. The top court had asked the Noida authority to take help from CBRI in connection with the demolition process.

Kanungo said the institute requires information on structural audit, vibration monitoring report, and additional information on test blast, which was carried out at the building site. He added that there is a 30Bar underground gas pipeline, which is 30m to 50 m away from the structure and it is important to find the impact of the demolition on it.

The top court noted that CBRI seeks information on blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris, creation of dust clouds, etc., and structural audit of nearby buildings. Kanungo said a visual inspection report was submitted, which is not equivalent to the structural audit report, and also Edifice should extend full cooperation to CBRI. After hearing detailed arguments in the matter, the top court told the CBRI scientist to write an email to concerned parties in the matter regarding the information which is required, and asked Noida authority to convene a meeting of all parties on August 6.

--IANS

ss/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 14:19 IST

`