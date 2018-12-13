Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla

Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the said here on Thursday.

Security forces launched a cordon and in Brath Kalan area of Sopore on Wednesday evening following information about presence of militants there, an said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces.

Two militants have been killed, the said, adding the operation was still in progress.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, he added.