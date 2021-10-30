Warrant issued against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, second this week

-
A magistrate's court here on Saturday issued a non- bailable warrant (NBW) against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in an alleged extortion case registered in suburban Goregaon.
This is the second such order against Singh this week. On Tuesday, a court in neighbouring Thane had issued an NBW against him in connection with another extortion case registered against him.
The crime branch of Mumbai Police said it approached the Mumbai court for issuance of an NBW as Singh did not respond to its summons to join the investigation.
The summons were issued to Singh twice, once at his official residence here and another at his Chandigarh address, said a police official.
The court issued warrant against businessman Vinay Singh and alleged gangster Riyaz Bhatti too.
Besides Singh, dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze is also an accused in the case registered at Goregaon police station.
Builder-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, the complainant, had alleged that Singh and others tried to extort money from him.
Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 in the aftermath of the discovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai and the arrest of Sachin Waze in the case.
Singh later accused then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.
The IPS officer is also facing inquiry by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, and a case filed by a police officer from Akola against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act).
Recently the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it did not know Singh's whereabouts.
