Odisha's coronavirus tally breaches 3.5-lakh mark with 1,741 new cases

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload
breached the 3.5-lakh mark on Monday as 1,741 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,928, a health official said.
The state's coronavirus tally now stands at 3,51,302 as new cases were reported in all 30 districts, while the fresh fatalities were registered in Nuapada.
Odisha recorded over 1,000 daily cases for the fourth consecutive day.
Monday's spike was the highest since October 23 last year when the state had registered 1,793 cases, he said.
As many as 1,015 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 726 infections were detected during contact tracing.
Sundergarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 268, followed by Khurda (204) and Balasore (158), the official said.
Odisha now has 9,259 active cases, while 3,40,062 people have recovered from the disease so far. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far.
The state has thus far tested over 94 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 30,097 on Sunday, he said.
The state government has intensified surveillance to ensure strict adherence to its guideline, wherein everyone has to produce COVID negative reports to enter the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
