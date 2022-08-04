JUST IN
India to host UNSC members for special meeting on counter-terrorism in Oct
Vaishnaw hopeful of getting data protection bill passed by Budget session
Will deepen commitment to protect nature: PM as India gets new Ramsar sites
Liquor traders unwilling to place bulk orders, leading to shortage in Delhi
Allahabad HC quashes PCS Exam 2021 results over reservation to ex-armymen
India updated climate ambitions post-pandemic, needs appreciation: Experts
Part of judgements like triple talaq, Justice UU Lalit in line for next CJI
DDA nod to proposal on EV charging at petrol pumps at lesser licence fee
India home to as many as 75,000 start-ups, says Piyush Goyal
Chief Justice Ramana requested by Law Minister to nominate successor
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
World's largest floating solar power plant to be built in Madhya Pradesh
Business Standard

Zero tolerance towards malpractices in working of department: Punjab Min

Punjab Food Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted and those indulging in corrupt practices would be sternly dealt with in accordance with the law

Topics
Punjab | AAP government | corruption

ANI  General News 

Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak
Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak (Photo/Twitter)

Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday chaired a review meeting with the District Food Supply Controllers and the Deputy Directors and said a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted towards malpractices in the working of the department.

The statement described the government's intention to provide a corruption-free administrative framework to the people of the northern state.

"Zero tolerance policy is being adopted towards malpractices as this department is closely linked to the economy of the State. Those indulging in corrupt practices would be sternly dealt with in accordance with the law," read an official statement by the Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Kataruchak also took note of the pending issues and said," The pending issues of the department must be addressed within the time frame so as to not hamper the functioning of the department."

He further added that the applications with regard to procuring licences from the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) should be sent within one week.

"The Minister also directed that the stock in the godowns be thoroughly checked and it is imperative that the items contained in the stock register match with the stock present. He emphasized dispatching reports in a timely manner in this regard," added the statement.

The Minister exhorted the officers present to strengthen the Worker Management Committees in their respective districts so as to redress the issues of the workers thus bringing them into the mainstream.

He also said that there should be uniformity in the matter of setting up of clusters in the mandis and no cluster should exceed the capacity of 50000 Metric Tons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 08:37 IST

`
.