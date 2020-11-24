Atmanirbhar 3.0: Cabinet to consider equity infusion of Rs 6k cr into NIIF

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves Rs 12,450-cr capital infusion in 3 state-run general insurers
Govt infuses Rs 6,000 cr in NIIF debt platform to increase infra funding
Here are all the schemes announced in the Cabinet briefing today
LIC Housing: Equity infusion would be preferred over debt capital
Capital infusion in 3 state-owned insurers 'credit positive': Moody's
-
The Union Cabinet is likely to consider on Wednesday a proposal to infuse Rs 6,000 crore into the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a move which will help the entity raise Rs 1.10 lakh crore by 2025 for financing infrastructure projects.
According to sources, the fund infusion would be made into the infra debt fund and infra finance company floated by the quasi-sovereign wealth fund.
NIIF Strategic Opportunities Fund has set up a debt platform comprising an NBFC Infra Debt Fund and an NBFC Infra Finance Company.
The platform has a loan book of Rs 8,000 crore and deal pipeline of Rs 10,000 crore.
The Strategic Opportunities Fund, one of the three funds -- which has a more diversified investment strategy, including green-field projects and debt platforms -- has a funding commitment of USD 1 billion from the government.
The proposal to invest Rs 6,000 crore as equity into NIIF is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced earlier this month.
Remaining equity will be raised from private investors.
To support the funding of the National Infrastructure Pipeline of Rs 111 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year had said about Rs 22,000 crore has already been provided.
This would be towards equity support to infrastructure finance companies such as India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) and a subsidiary of NIIF, the minister had said.
"They would leverage it, as permissible, to create financing pipeline of more than Rs 1,00,000 crore. This would create a major source of long term debt for infrastructure projects and fulfil a long awaited requirement," Sitharaman had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU