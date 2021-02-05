Demand has moved beyond pent-up demand to actual one: RBI Governor Das

-
-
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said demand in the economy has moved from being of pent-up nature to actual one, and the momentum is likely to sustain.
"Demand has now moved beyond pent-up demand to actual demand coming up. I think the demand curve is expected to be now much more sustained," Das told reporters during the post-policy conference call.
He added that the central bank monitors high-speed indicators and all are pointing towards a growth in demand.
The RBI has projected real GDP growth at 10.5 per cent for the next financial year.
The Monetary Policy Committee on Friday left the policy rate unchanged at 4 per cent and continued with the accommodative stance to support growth.
