JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Exports rise 45% to $22.4 bn during July 1-21: Commerce ministry data
Business Standard

Foreign exchange reserves zoom to record high of $612.73 bn: RBI data

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 835 million to touch a record high of USD 612.73 billion in the week ended July 16, 2021, RBI data showed.

Topics
foreign exchange | RBI | Forex reserves

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 835 million to touch a record high of USD 612.73 billion in the week ended July 16, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended July 9, 2021, the reserves had surged by USD 1.883 billion to USD 611.895 billion.

In the reporting week ended July 16, 2021, the increase in forex reserves was on account of the rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

The FCA, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by USD 463 million to USD 568.748 billion in the reporting week.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by USD 377 million to USD 37.333 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by USD 1 million at USD 1.548 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 7 million to USD 5.1 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 23 2021. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.