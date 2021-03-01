Govt expects investment worth Rs 3.39 trn during Maritime India Summit

The government is aiming to attract investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh crore during 2021 in various projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 2021 (MIS 2021) on Tuesday, which will be held virtually and is likely to be participated by many nations, including Russia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Denmark, Iran, Afghanistan, and Armenia.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) is in process of finalising more than 487 MoUs for worth approx Rs 3.39 lakh Crore," the government said in a statement on Monday.

These are likely to be signed during the second edition of the to be held from March 2 to 4.

These MoUs will be signed with different coastal states and stakeholders of the sector. These agreements are focused on attracting investment, skilling, and generating employment in the sector, the statement said.

The signing of these MoUs will help in streamlining the process of ship manoeuvring, resulting in more business to the ports and economic stability to the sector and its stakeholders, it said.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya launched an e-brochure of Maritime India Summit 2021.

The statement said there is a good response to the summit with more than 1.70 lakhs registrations done so far.

"Denmark has made its strong presence as the Country Partner for the 3-day summit. Maritime India Summit 2021 has got a huge response from across the world. Ministers from 7 countries will be participating from countries like Russia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Denmark, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia," the statement said.

Ambassadors from 24 countries will be participating in India's biggest Maritime event. Over 110 companies are participating in the virtual exhibition, including ports, maritime states and private companies.

Delegates from around 100 countries will participate in the Summit, the statement said, adding 31 foreign CEOs and 57 foreign speakers have confirmed their participation.

