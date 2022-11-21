JUST IN
India's food service market to reach $79.65 bn by 2028, says report
Start-up Odisha growth fund gets Rs 1,000 cr commitment, disbursal in 5 yrs
India not decoupled from world and will face some slowdown: Deepak Parekh
PM Modi to hand over job-offer letters to 71,000 freshers in Rozgar Mela
India imports 2.34 mn tons of fertiliser including urea, DAP in October
Export duty removal will lead to era of growth for steel industry: Scindia
Community health centres lack 80% of health specialists needed: RBI data
Indian states' fiscal deficit rose nearly 79 per cent after lockdown: RBI
Export opportunities limited right now: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
2022 huge year in US-India ties, 2023 going to be even bigger: White House
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Start-up Odisha growth fund gets Rs 1,000 cr commitment, disbursal in 5 yrs
Business Standard

India's food service market to reach $79.65 bn by 2028, says report

India's food service market is expected to reach $79.65 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.19 per cent from $41.1 billion in 2022, according to a report

Topics
food services market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A man ordering food online
Representational image

India's food service market is expected to reach USD 79.65 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.19 per cent from USD 41.1 billion in 2022, according to a report.

Despite over 20 lakh jobs lost during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is expected to reach employment figures of 1 crore by 2025, as per the Food Service and Restaurant Business Report 2022-23, by Francorp and restaurantindia.in.

The restaurants and food service market in the country is divided into two segments with the unorganised segment accounting for the major share, the report said, adding that the organised sector also grew at a strong rate between 2014 and 2020.

"India's food service market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with an impressive CAGR of 11.19 per cent and reach USD 79.65 billion by 2028," it said.

It further said that the country's quick service restaurants (QSR) market is estimated to be USD 690.21 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1069.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.15 per cent.

Over FY20-25, the QSR chain market is estimated to be the highest-growing sub-segment -- at 23 per cent CAGR -- in the entire food service market, not just the chain market.

This will be on the back of large food service chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Domino's, among others, deepening their reach in India's smaller cities and benefiting from a younger demographic.

The report pointed out that the annual spending of middle class households on fast food restaurants in India's Tier II and III cities has grown by 108 per cent in the last two years, from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,400.

In terms employment, the report said the food services industry in India had a total of about over 7.3 million in 2021.

"Despite over two million jobs lost during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is expected to reach 10 million by 2025," it said.

The report also pointed out that due to inflation, nearly 51 per cent of consumers are either dining out less or ordering less frequently, while nearly 40 per cent of them are ordering fewer items or ordering less expensive items in their order.

The main challenges for the sector continue to be supply delays or shortages of key food or beverage items which 96 per cent of operators experienced in 2021 and are likely to continue in 2022-23, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on food services market

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 17:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.