PM Modi reshaped India's foreign policy with national interest at core: EAM

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Uzbekistan for SCO FMs meet from Thursday
Foreign policy has become people-centric over the years: EAM S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar begins five-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka
EAM Jaishankar on 4-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka starting today
ASEAN foreign ministers call on PM Modi, discuss mutual coopreration
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshaped the country's foreign policy that has national interest at its core, but in a manner that is harmonised with global good.
Speaking at a discussion on a book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus here, Jaishankar said that the Prime Minister's language, metaphors, appearance, mannerisms, and habit define a persona that the world has come to recognise.
"There is no gainsaying the fact that Prime Minister Modi looms large on the world stage. Definitely, his policies and initiatives have had their impact. But there is also a personal respect that influences the attitude of others. Peers perceive him as quintessentially Indian, and respond accordingly," a release from EFLU quoted Jaishankar as saying.
"I recall how fascinated American leaders were about his (Modi's) fasting habits during the 2014 visit or the interest that European leaders showed in his Yoga," Jaishankar said.
Elaborating on the country's foreign policy, Jaishankar said that a large element of this is also the manner in which the Prime Minister carries himself.
He said that for the first time, the country is being led by a President, Vice-President-elect, Prime Minister, and Speaker who are all born in Independent India, while adding that these leaders knew the aspirations of the people of the country.
EFLU Vice Chancellor and Member UGC, Prof. E Suresh Kumar, who presided over the book discussion, termed the publication as inspiring and a great read to understand Modi's contribution to our country.
The book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' is a compilation of articles written by eminent personalities from different fields, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU