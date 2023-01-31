JUST IN
Economic Survey: Start-up jobs increase 6x even as funding declines
G20 two-day meet: Participants discuss debt, multilateral development banks
SC may wait for data protection bill before probing WhatsApp privacy policy
India, US reaffirm commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific
Public-private synergy set to boost climate-resilient infra: Eco Survey
Economic Survey: Labour markets, employment back to pre-pandemic levels
Survey for more reforms to put India on 7-8% potential economic growth
India Inc's capex juggernaut on the roll, says Economic Survey 2023
Economic Survey highlights India's diversifying merchandise trade: FIEO
Digital public infra to contribute 30-50 bps to medium-term growth
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Economic Survey primer: Here are short notes on key economic policy issues
icon-arrow-left
Electronics export may grow by 37% to cross Rs 1.6 trn this fiscal: ICEA
Business Standard

Telangana logged highest inflation in FY23, reveals Economic Survey

The report also shows that the inflation in rural Telangana was 9.2 per cent while it was 8.3 per cent in the urban areas

Topics
Telangana | Economic Survey | Budget 2023

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

inflation
Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh saw especially high rates of inflation in 2022-23

Telangana has the highest inflation rate in the country, revealed the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to the report, Telangana has an inflation rate of 8.7 per cent between April and December 2022 against the national average of 6.8 per cent for the same period.

The report also shows that the inflation in rural Telangana was 9.2 per cent while it was 8.3 per cent in the urban areas.

Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh saw especially high rates of inflation in 2022-23.

Fuel and clothing were the major contributors for the surge in inflation. Another contributing factor was food inflation due to high prices of tomatoes as a result of crop damage and supply disruption due to unseasonal heavy rains in states like Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh between April-December 2022.

Reacting to the Economic Survey report, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar blamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for the high inflation.

Sanjay said that fuel is a major contributor to rise in inflation. "BRS government won't reduce VAT on petrol/diesel prices even though the Centre and majority of states reduced it. KCR continued to push the burden on common man," he said.

The BJP leader also slammed the BRS for boycotting President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of both houses of the Parliament. "It is a shame that the BRS boycotted the speech when an adivasi woman was addressing both houses of Parliament for the first time after being elected President," tweeted Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has also attacked BRS for boycotting the President's speech. "Skipping 1st joint address of Hon'ble President shows total lack of respect for a tribal daughter of India Time to respect India's highest office and institutions," tweeted the minister.

He alleged that BRS and Chief Minister KCR's only focus is his own family. He said they have no respect for the Constitution, conventions, and common courtesies.

--IANS

ms/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 23:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.