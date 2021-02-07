Free coaching classes for competitive exams in UP from February 16

-
Extending assistance to the youth appearing in competitive exams, the Uttar Pradesh government will set up coaching centres that will offer free classes to aspiring students in the state from February 16, an official spokesman said here.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.
The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, the spokesman said on Saturday.
The coaching institutes will start functioning from Basant Panchami on February 16 and registration for classes will commence on February 10, he added.
The 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will be set up at the divisional level in the first phase and to be followed up at the district level in the next phase.
The coaching will also involve provision of direct counselling by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers for the aspirants.
In case of examinations like the NDA and CDS, thorough training will be given by principals of Sainik Schools in UP.
Along with this, there will be separate classes for NEET and JEE exams. All the lectures and complete study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will also be made available online.
There will be doubt solving sessions to help the candidates to choose the best field for them and it will be accompanied by discussions with experts as guest lecturers.
The guest lecturers will help them with quick preparation and techniques to write crisp answers in the exam, the spokesman added.
