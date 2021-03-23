11% candidates declared criminal cases in phase 2 Assam polls: ADR

Eleven per cent of the 345 candidates contesting in the second phase of the assembly elections this year have declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 345 candidates contesting in the polls to be held on April 1.

"Out of the 345 candidates analysed, 37 (11 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 30 (9 per cent) serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

The also gave the financial status of the contesting candidates, and out of the 345 candidates, 73 (21 per cent) are crorepatis.

Among the major parties, 11 (32 per cent) out of 34 candidates analysed from BJP, five (18 per cent) out of 28 candidates from the Congress, five (71 per cent) out of seven candidates from AIUDF, two (33 per cent) out of six candidates from AGP, three (16 per cent) out of 19 candidates from the Jatiya Parishad, and one candidate each from AIFB, SUCI(C) and the United Peoples Party Liberal, have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

It said 10 (29 per cent) out of 34 candidates analysed from BJP, three (16 per cent) out of 19 candidates from the Assam Jatiya Parishad, three (43 per cent) out of seven candidates from AIUDF, two (33 per cent) out of six candidates from AGP, two (7 per cent) out of 28 candidates from the Congress and one candidate each from AIFB, United Peoples Party Liberal and SUCI(C), have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

It said three candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of these, one candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC section 376).

Three candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) against themselves, while two candidates have declared cases related to 'attempt to murder' (IPC section 307) against themselves, it said.

The report also mentioned that two (5 per cent) out of 39 constituencies are 'red alert' constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, the report said, the average assets per candidate for 34 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 2.74 crore; and for 28 Congress candidates, it is Rs 4.78 crore.

It said 19 Assam Jatiya Parishad candidates have average assets of Rs 88.70 lakh; seven AIUDF candidates Rs 21.25 crore, 6 AGP candidates Rs 1.13 crore and 13 SUCI(C) candidates Rs 25.43 lakh.

About 209 (61 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 131 (38 per cent) candidates are graduates or above.

Two candidates are diploma holders and three just literate, it said.

The report said 113 (33 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years, while 182 (53 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years.There are 49 (14 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. One candidate is 82-year-old.

It added that 26 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the second phase of the Assam assembly election this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)