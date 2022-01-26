Battle for UP: BJP has more criminal candidates, says Akhilesh Yadav

-
Even as the ruling BJP continues to attack the Samajwadi Party over its affinity for criminals, the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has now accused the BJP of fielding candidates with criminal background.
Yadav said the ruling party's captain, vice-captain and 82 of the 195 candidates declared, so far, have criminal background.
Without taking names, Akhilesh went on to say that in BJP's Delhi team, things are no different. In an apparent reference to Union minister of state for home Ajay Misra, who is said to have cases pending against him and belongs to Lakhimpur Kheri district, Akhilesh said, "In his honour, the BJP should declare Lakhimpur as the state capital instead of Lucknow".
He said that as per affidavits filed by BJP candidates so far, the party was 'way ahead' of SP in fielding criminals.
The SP's alliance partner and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar also attacked BJP on the issue, claiming that he knows how many of the BJP MLAs have criminal cases pending against them.
--IANS
amita/dpb
