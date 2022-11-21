BJP launches social media campaign against AAP ahead of Gujarat, MCD polls

The has launched a new social media campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) ahead of the next month's Gujarat and .

Through the campaign 'Jisne dia Mauka, usko dio Dhokha,' (bit the hands that fed) the saffron party has taken a dig at convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promises in AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab.

In the videos posted on the official Twitter page of and Delhi BJP, Yamraj is seen having a conversation with Chandragupt about both the states. Chandrgupt narrates how a man who sought a 'mauka' (chance) is giving 'dhokha' (betrayal) to the people. has posted two videos.

While one of the videos talks about how Kejriwal promised to make "nasha mukt Punjab" (Drug-free Punjab) but failed, the other talks about how he also failed to clean the Yamuna river despite the promise.

Responding to the videos, Minister Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted, "In Delhi, 54,000 people died in a year just because of breathing polluted air! For 8 years, a man used to blame stubble burning in Punjab for this poisonous air. Today, just apologizing by shaking hands with the problem. Whoever gave him a chance got cheated."

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma said, "Whoever gave a chance to the thug Kejriwal, He got cheated in return!".

MCD election is scheduled to be held on December 4 to elect 250 councillors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The result will be announced on November 7.

Gujarat polls will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- , while the result will be declared on December 8.

