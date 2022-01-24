BJP to contest 65 seats in Punjab, ally Amarinder's party to contest 37

The BJP in Punjab will contest on 65 assembly seats, the Punjab Lok Congress on 37 seats and the SAD (Sanyukt) on 17 seats, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Monday as he announced the seat sharing agreement between his party and its allies for the February 20 state polls.

Hailing Punjab as a "leader", especially in defence and food security of the country, he said, "Today Punjab needs special attention, it needs a double engine government and a better coordination between the Centre and the state."



Nadda announced the seat sharing agreement at a press conference here at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Punjab Lok Congress supremo Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

"I am announcing a broader seat sharing agreement, BJP will contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37 seats and SAD (Sanyukt) on 15 seats," Nadda said.

Speaking at the same conference, Singh said for the sake of national security and welfare of the state, all three parties have come together.

Nadda said Punjab is a border state and security is a very important issue as far as assembly elections are concerned.

#WATCH | Pakistan PM had sent a request if you can take (Congress Punjab president Navjot Singh) Sidhu into your Cabinet I will be grateful, he is an old friend of mine. You can remove him if he'll not work: Punjab Lok Congress president & former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/88jSfIpfQ8 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

