Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Sisodia undertakes roadshow in Patparganj

With the crowd chanting "Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal" (Five years have gone well, keep at it Kejriwal) , senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Thursday held a foot march and bike rally in his constituency, Patparganj, to seek support for the party in the upcoming

Sisodia, also the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, is contesting from the Patparganj assembly constituency for the third time after winning the seat in 2013 and 2015.

Accompanied by scores of party workers, Sisodia met local people to seek their blessings and urged them to re-elect him.

Patparganj, one of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, goes to the polls, along with the other constituencies in thye state, on February 8.

The Congress and are yet to announce their candidates from the constituency.

Sisodia said he is confident that the party will win the elections.

"We won in 2015 on the basis of our 49-day government in 2013. Now, after working for five years, we are confident that we will be re-elected. We need your support," he said.

He started his roadshow in the Parparganj constituency from the Talab Chowk and interacted with people to thank them for their support in the past five years.

"For the past five years not only was the Parparganj constituency developed, but the entire city has witnessed the benefits of our good work and now the time has come when Parparganj will grow to new heights in the upcoming five years", he said, urging the people of the area to trust and press the voting machine button on the AAP's symbol on polling day to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again.

Sisodia's roadshow continued to Mandawali village and from thereon to the Badrinath Mandir and Shri Ram Chowk. The march ended at Talab Chowk and a bike rally was flagged off that started from Alaap Chowk and went to Nirman Vihar as well as Laxmi Nagar.