Each Goa family to benefit by Rs 10 lac through AAP schemes: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party to go solo in UP assembly polls, says Sanjay Singh
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal
Kejriwal to visit Punjab from Dec 30 to Jan 1 ahead of assembly polls
-
Each family in Goa would benefit by Rs 10 lakh over five years through state government's schemes, if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the state in the February 14 assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal also said that ordering failed raids on AAP officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has inadvertently given a certificate of honesty to his party.
"Each family will benefit by Rs 10 lakh over five years. How? Through free power and subsidised water bills, unemployment allowance, allowance for women, free health treatment, free education in government schools. The entire cost is two lakh per annum per family. Over five years it comes to Rs 10 lakh," Kejriwal said.
"When they (rival parties) come to give you money, remember, if you vote for AAP you will benefit by Rs 10 lakh. What is more beneficial -- a Rs 2000 bribe or Rs 10 lakh?" Kejriwal said.
The Delhi Chief Minister also said that his party, which runs the government in the national capital, is the most honest party in free India.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given AAP a certificate of honesty himelf by carrying out raids on me, (Delhi dy CM) Manish Sisodia. CBI raids, police raids... he arrested 21 of our MLAs, he raided everywhere and everone," Kejriwal said.
"He even set up a commission to examine 400 (Delhi government) files. They did not find a single mistake. This is the most honest party of free India since 1947," Kejriwal added.
--IANS
maya/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU