Kerala assembly polls: State records 74.06% turnout in April 6 election

-
ALSO READ
As Kerala CPI-M releases list, it's make or break for Vijayan
Kerala Cong (J) faction releases candidate list for assembly polls
Kerala elections: Congress' Chenithalla to contest from Haripad Seat
Media speculation rises as BJP, Cong yet to announce names for Kerala polls
Cong releases list of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls
-
Kerala recorded 74.06 per cent polling in the April 6elections to the 140 seats in the state assembly.
Of the 2,03,27,893 electors who cast their franchise, 1,04,68,936 are women, 98,58,842 men and 115 others, according to the figures released by the Election commission on Saturday.
There are a total of 2.74 crore voters in the state.
The election to the 140 assembly seats was "absolutely peaceful, free and fair", Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena had said.
Out of the 957 candidates, prominent contestants included Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, leader of opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, former Union minister, K J Alphons, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, BJP state president K Surendran and a galaxy of nine film and television personalities.
The state witnessed a never before fierce battle between the LDF, UDF and the BJP-NDA, with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, among others, hitting the campaign trail.
The last assembly election in 2016 saw 77.53 per cent voter turnout, while the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 saw a participation of 77.84 per cent electors.
The local body polls in 2020 saw a voter turnout of 76.2 per cent.
In the 2016 assembly elections, LDF rode to power with 91 seats, while UDF garnered 47. The BJP got one seat and independent candidate P C George won one.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU