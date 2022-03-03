No party in world lies as much as BJP, its leaders: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president on Thursday claimed that no other political party in the world lies as much as the and its leaders, and hit out at it for keeping the youth waiting for jobs in the last five years even as it kept on selling all government properties.

Addressing a mega joint rally of opposition alliance led by the SP for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in Varanasi, Yadav said the election is against those who talked in air about Kyoto versus Banarasi voters.

The claims to be the world's biggest political party. It also claims to have made the most members through missed call campaign. But the kind of tenure of 'double engine' we have seen, I can claim that there is no other party on the planet which lies as much as the or its leaders, Yadav said.

They told farmers that their income would be doubled. Has it doubled? Did the youth not keep waiting for jobs in last five years? They are the same people who said those in 'hawai chappal' would be able to travel by planes. But now they have sold airplanes and airports. They have sold sea ports also, he added.

Using a Hindi proverb 'Na rahega baans, na bajegi baasuri', the Samajwadi Party chief said when all PSUs and government properties would be sold off, then how would people seek jobs.

This election is also to save the democracy and the Constitution of India, he said.

The BJP had given a dream of making Varanasi like Kyoto but has ended up destroying the city. But the people of Varanasi will teach them a lesson for their lies. This election is against those who talked in air about Kyoto versus Banarasi voters, Yadav said.

During the speech, the former UP chief minister gave an assurance that if the SP and its alliance forms government in the state the Purvanchal region would be developed like never before.

He also hit out at the BJP for inflation and farmers problems, among other issues.

Today, the cost of cooking gas cylinders has risen from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000. The farmers were also left without fertilisers and urea under the BJP regime, Yadav said.

