Bank of India announces closure of QIP issue; raises Rs 2,550 cr

Bank of India on Tuesday announced the closure of its QIP issue and said that it has raised Rs 2,550 crore by issuing more than 40.5 crore shares to the qualified institutional buyers.
The capital issue committee at its meeting held on August 31, 2021 has approved the issue and allotment of 40,54,71,866 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 62.89 per share, aggregating to Rs 2,550.01 crore, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The issue had opened on August 25, and closed on August 30, 2021, and the bank had targeted to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore equity capital through this issue.
LIC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company are the three investors who subscribed to more than 5 per cent of the equity offered in the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has been allotted 15,90,07,791 shares (39.22 per cent), while ICICI Pru Life and Bajaj Allianz Life subscribed to 3,18,01,558 shares (7.84 per cent) each under the QIP offer, Bank of India said.
With this QIP, government shareholding in the bank has come down to 82.50 per cent from 90.34 per cent earlier.
"Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank stands increased from Rs 3,698.09 crore to Rs 4,103.57 crore comprising of 410,35,66,070 number of equity shares," the state-owned lender said.
The bank scrip was trading at Rs 66.75 apiece on BSE, down 1.84 per cent over its previous close.
