JUST IN

Rupee appreciates 17 paise to 77.17 against US dollar in early trade
RBI steps in to stem rupee fall, defends 77.50 per dollar level
Rupee likely to hit 78 per dollar by May-end; hits fresh all-time low
Rupee reaches all-time low of 77.42 per dollar amid rising crude oil prices
Rupee hits all-time low; foreign exchange reserves below $600 billion
Rupee weakens against US dollar in early trade, falls 38 paise to 76.73/$
Rupee surges 29 paise to 76.11 against US dollar in early trade
US Dollar just off 20-year highs, rally hinges on Fed signals
Rupee surges 8 paise to 76.40 against US dollar in early trade
Dollar approaches 20-year highs, US Federal Reserve meeting in focus
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

World shares hold up, Wall Street futures gain as US inflation data looms

Business Standard

Gold recovers as dollar, bond yields dip; US inflation data in focus

By Bharat Gautam

Topics
Inflation data | US Dollar | Gold Prices

Reuters 
Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan
Photo: Unsplash/Jingming Pan

By Bharat Gautam

(Reuters) - Gold prices clawed back from a three-month low on Wednesday as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened, ahead of key U.S. monthly inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance and impact demand for bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,849.245 per ounce, as of 0729 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Feb. 11 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $1,846.40.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were down for a third straight session, lifting demand for zero-yield gold. [US/]

The dollar eased, albeit at elevated levels, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Analysts expect a sharp pullback in monthly growth of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for April, due at 1230 GMT, cooling to 0.2% from 1.2% in the prior month, and an annual increase of 8.1%.

U.S. central bank officials fortified on Tuesday their arguments for the swiftest series of interest rate hikes since at least the 1990s to combat inflation.

Gold is sitting at critical price support around $1,830 and if inflation is softer than expected, prices might bounce, with investors prioritising the data's impact on the Fed instead of bullion's role as a hedge, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

If inflation is in line or even slightly hotter, which is the main risk, gold might break lower through $1,800 and possibly head towards the next big test at $1,680, Spivak added.

Rising short-term U.S. interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

"The problem for gold investors and other commodities that have been used as an inflation hedge is that the Fed will at all costs raise rates to snuff out the inflation fires," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Spot silver gained 1.6% to $21.59 per ounce, platinum rose 1.8% to $981.40, and palladium increased 0.8% to $2,082.46.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Inflation data

First Published: Wed, May 11 2022. 16:18 IST

`
.