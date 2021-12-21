Indian Rupee jumps 31 paise to end at 75.59 against US dollar

The rupee surged by 31 paise to close at 75.59 (provisional) against the on Tuesday as positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas markets boosted investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 75.74 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.41 and a low of 75.74 during the day's trade. It finally ended at 75.59 a dollar.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 75.90 against the

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex surged 497.00 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 56,319.01, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 156.65 points or 0.94 per cent to 16,770.85.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.20 per cent to 96.35.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 0.87 per cent to USD 72.14 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,565.36 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)