JUST IN
Re has held back very well among peers against dollar, says FM Sitharaman
Rupee breaches 81 vs USD before RBI steps in; FX reserves at near 2-yr low
India's forex reserves fall by $5.22 bn to near two-year low: RBI data
Rupee falls to fresh low on relentless strength in dollar after Fed hike
Rupee hits new low vs USD on hawkish Fed; poll shows currency at 81 by Dec
Depreciating rupee not likely to cause fiscal slippage, say experts
Rupee hits new low against US dollar as Asian peers tumble on Fed rate view
Dollar hits new 24-year peak to yen as Bank of Japan stays dovish
Rupee slumps to new low as Fed hikes rates, signals longer tightening cycle
Indian rupee tipped to fall further after reaching record low: Analysts
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Customers must report unauthorised transactions immediately: SBI chief
Business Standard

Rupee has held back very well among peers against dollar: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the rupee has "held back very well" when compared to other currencies against the US Dollar.

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the rupee has "held back very well" when compared to other currencies against the US Dollar.

The Reserve Bank and the Finance Ministry are keeping a very close watch over the developments, the finance minister told reporters after the domestic currency sunk to a lifetime low against the greenback.

"If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well," she told reporters here on the final day of her three-day visit to Pune district which is a stronghold of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

She also asked a reporter to do a study on how the other currencies are behaving against the US dollar in the latest round of depreciation.

According to experts, the latest round of depreciation is triggered by adverse global developments starting with the geopolitical tensions triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

The war pushed up commodity prices, leading to a record surge in inflation in the developed world, which have resulted in steep rate hikes by the US Fed. This has resulted in a flight of capital back to the US, hence resulting in currency depreciation episodes.

The rupee slumped 30 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 81.09 against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by the strong American currency overseas and risk-off sentiment among investors.

On Thursday, the rupee plunged by 83 paise -- its biggest single-day loss in nearly seven months -- to close at 80.79, its previous record low.

The RBI has been deploying the dollar reserves to defend the currency and has exhausted billions of dollars of currency assets in the fight.

There have also been policy moves to attract more deposits from the diaspora through further incentives and other such attempts to stem the fall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 22:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.