Ashish Jha to take over as US President Biden's Covid Response Coordinator

-
ALSO READ
UN allocates $12 mn emergency funds for typhoon response in Philippines
Indian-American Zeya is America's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues
Guterres appoints Amin Awad of Sudan UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine
UN appoints Shombi Sharp of US as its Resident Coordinator in India
UN relief chief emphasises immediate humanitarian priorities for Ukraine
-
Indian-American public health expert Dr Ashish Jha will take over as President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Response Coordinator next month, the White House announced on Thursday.
Biden's COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, it said.
Biden's statement announcing Jha's appointment praised him as one of the leading public health experts in America and "a well known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence."
Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
"..And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic - executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID - Dr Jha is the perfect person for the job," Biden said.
"I appreciate both Jeff and Dr Jha for working closely to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead," he said.
Zients, an experienced manager and government executive, was brought on by Biden before he took office to devise and execute a wartime federal government response to the coronavirus pandemic, including shoring up supply and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics and tests.
Biden, in a statement, praised Zients and his team for stunning" and consequential progress against the coronavirus pandemic.
"When Jeff took this job, less than 1 per cent of Americans were fully vaccinated; fewer than half our schools were open; and unlike much of the developed world, America lacked any at-home COVID tests. Today, almost 80 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated; over 100 million are boosted; virtually every school is open; and hundreds of millions of at-home tests are distributed every month," he said.
"In addition, the US leads the global effort to fight COVID, delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation on Earth. The progress that he and his team have made is stunning and even more important consequential. Lives have been saved," he said.
Biden noted that the US is leading the global effort to fight COVID, "delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation.
The US is the worst hit nation by the pandemic. The county has reported over 968,300 deaths and more than 79,631,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU