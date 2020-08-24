Brazil coronavirus update: Tally rises over 3.6 mn, with 23,000 new cases

With over 23,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 in has risen to over 3.6 million, reported Sputnik citing latest data from Health Ministry.

now has a total of 3,605,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 23,421 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 494 new deaths have also been reported during the same time bringing the country's total death toll up to 114,744.

The previous two days, that is on Saturday and Friday, over 50,000 and 30,000 new cases were confirmed in The death toll increased by nearly 900 and 1,054.

A total of over 2.7 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of cases and fatalities, according to Sputnik report. The US has registered over 5.6 million cases and more than 176,600 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

