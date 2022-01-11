Wanted TTP commander Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
-
Outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson and the militant group's most wanted commander Khalid Batli alias Mohammad Khurasani was killed in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan along the border with Pakistan, defence sources said on Monday.
Khurasani, the senior TTP commander, was involved in the killing of civilians and personnel of security forces in Pakistan.
He was killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, defence sources here said, without disclosing the details.
A senior security official confirmed Khurasani's death but refused to share details about the circumstances around the high-profile killing.
Khurasani, around 50, belonged to the Gilgit-Baltistan region and joined the extremist ranks in the Swat area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province around 2007. He became close to the militant leader Mullah Fazlullah who later became chief of the TTP, according to the security official.
He was appointed spokesperson of the TTP in 2014 and since then played a key role in the militants' propaganda campaign.
Security sources said that he recently became active to unite various militant factions under the leadership of TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud and he was frequently travelling to Kabul after the Taliban take over in August last year.
Earlier, he managed a terrorist hideout in North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa but fled to Afghanistan during operation Zarb-i-Azab in 2014.
His killing comes in the wake of the breakdown of a month-long ceasefire between the TTP and the Pakistan army. The TTP had announced to halt all attacks from November 9, 2021 for one month.
Last week, Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the talks with the TTP ended after the banned group came up with certain conditions which were not acceptable,
"The ceasefire finished on December 9... Operations are going on against them (militant), he had said, adding that operations would continue until the menace of militancy was over.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU