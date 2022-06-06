Gold imports surge multifold ahead of key festivals, wedding season

-
ALSO READ
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
Gold prices down by Rs 10 on RBI rate hike fears, silver remains unchanged
10 gm of gold trading at Rs 53,440 today, silver selling at Rs 66,700 a kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,450 per 10 gm today; silver at Rs 59,400 a kg
Gold selling at Rs 50,290 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 61,000 a kg
-
India's gold imports in May jumped 677% from a year ago to the highest level in a year as correction in prices just before a key festival and wedding season boosted retail jewellery purchases, a government source said on Monday.
Higher imports by the world's second-biggest bullion consumer could support benchmark gold prices, but the surge could increase India's trade deficit and put pressure on ailing rupee.
India imported 101 tonnes of gold in May, compared to 13 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on Monday on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.
In value terms, May imports surged to $5.83 billion from $678 million a year ago, he said.
"Retail consumers were waiting for price correction. As prices corrected during Akshaya Tritiya festival, they rushed to jewellery shops," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.
Buying gold is considered auspicious during the annual Hindu and Jain festival, celebrated in the first week of May.
Local gold futures fell to 49,572 rupees per 10 grams in May, the lowest in nearly three months.
Demand for gold was also improved last month because of wedding season as lots of weddings were postponed to 2022 from the last year because of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank.
Gold is an essential part of the bride's dowry in India and also a popular gift from family and guests at weddings.
India's gold imports in June could fall below 60 tonnes as demand has started to falter due to the recent rebound in prices, the dealer said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU