Gold prices set for second weekly gain as dollar, US treasury yields slip

-
ALSO READ
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Dollar holds firm as investors eye major US Fed policy meeting
Golds ticks up as dip in US yields loosens dollar's grip; palladium up 3%
-
By Seher Dareen
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday and were headed for a second consecutive weekly gain propped up by a pullback in the dollar and U.S Treasury yields, while fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve subsided.
Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,852.22 per ounce by 2:16 p.m. ET (1816 GMT). It has risen about 0.4% for the week.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,851.3.
"The Fed is sticking to its point to some extent," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, adding there is an uncertainty over what happens after the next two interest rate hikes.
"The expectations are reflected in the 10-year yield which has been coming down significantly from its highs."
Benchmark 10-year note yields were down on the day, after briefly rising on strong spending data, while the dollar was headed for a second consecutive week of declines. [US/][USD/]
Gold is highly sensitive to U.S. interest rates, as rising rate increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Minutes of the Fed's May 3-4 policy meeting released on Wednesday highlighted 50 basis point rate hikes at the June and July meetings.
The minutes showed the Fed grappling with how best to navigate the economy towards lower inflation without causing a recession.
On the equities side, the S&P 500 index was set for its best weekly gain since mid-March as upbeat earnings, strength in consumer spending and signs of inflation peaking eased worries about a sharp slowdown in economic growth. [.N]
"Gold looks now to have found its true level and is likely to oscillate around the $1,840-$1,860 an ounce range until there is a fresh catalyst," Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note.
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.04 per ounce, set to post a 1.4% gain for the week.
Palladium gained 2.3% to $2,060.36, up 4.8% for the week so far, its highest since early April.
Platinum was up 0.1% to $950.59.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan and Amy Caren Daniel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU