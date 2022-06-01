Gold, silver prices slip to two-week low as US yields, dollar rise

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar slips as Treasury yields soften, Omicron keeps markets on edge
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
Gold gains for 5th straight session as dollar, treasury yields retreat
Golds ticks up as dip in US yields loosens dollar's grip; palladium up 3%
-
By Bharat Gautam
(Reuters) - Gold hit its lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, although prices were range-bound as safe-haven demand for bullion helped offset some sustained pressure from a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields.
A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while gains in benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reduce the appeal of zero-yield gold.
Spot gold was last down 0.1% at $1,834.89 per ounce, as of 0719 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 19 at $1,829.24 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,838.00.
The outlook for interest rates and the dollar, and geopolitical concerns are important factors for gold, and "those competing interests are holding gold in a vice," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss historic inflation that's draining American wallets, even as he assured the central bank chief he would have freedom from political interference.
Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and a safe-haven asset during times of political uncertainty, but the Fed hiking short-term U.S. interest rates to fight rising costs increases the opportunity cost of holding gold.
Russian troops fought to take complete control of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, as the United States said it will provide Ukraine with advanced rockets to help it force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.
Spot gold may extend its losses into a range of $1,817 to $1,826 per ounce, as it has broken a support at $1,837, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.60 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since May 19 earlier in the day of $21.40.
Platinum gained 1.1% to $975.70, and palladium was up 0.9% at $2,016.66.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU