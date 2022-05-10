Infosys case: Sebi levies Rs 1 lakh fine on individual for violating norms

-
ALSO READ
India buying discounted Russian oil wouldn't be violating US sanctions: WH
Pakistan PM Imran Khan fined Rs 50,000 for violating election code
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
Infosys Q4 net rises 12% YoY; projects revenue growth of 13-15% in FY22-23
Sensex slips for 3rd day, ends 237 pts down; HDFC duo top drags, ITC up 2%
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on an individual for violating the model code of conduct in a case related to shares of Infosys Ltd.
The individual, Prateek Sarawgi, was the Associate Manager (Business Finance) with Infosys during the investigation period.
Sebi had carried out an investigation in the matter of Unpublished Price Sensitive information (UPSI) in the scrip of Infosys to ascertain if market norms, including the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations, were violated.
The investigation period was December 2016 to January 2017.
It was observed that Infosys had announced financial results for the quarter ended December 2016 in January 2017.
Sarawgi was in possession of UPSI related to the financial results and traded in the scrip during the UPSI period, in violation of market norms.
Sarawgi, being a designated person of Infosys, made a profit by executing the trades when the trading window of the company was closed.
Through such an act, he violated the model code of conduct for listed companies under the PIT regulations.
Meanwhile, in another order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Adamina Traders Pvt Ltd for indulging in manipulation of the share price of Secunderabad Healthcare Ltd (SHL).
The entity "executed trades which were fraudulent and intended to manipulate the scrip price of SHL, and have therefore, violated... PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations", it said.
This comes after Sebi conducted investigation into the trading activities in the scrip of SHL for the period November 2011 to January 2015.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU