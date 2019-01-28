M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Adani Ports and JSW Steel hit 52-week low

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra hits 52-week low; cracks 15% so far in January
Auto stocks down; Eicher Motors hits 52-week low
152 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows
Future Retail nears 52-week low; slumps 21% in eight trading sessions
Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Jet Airways, Godrej Properties hit 52-week low
-
Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Infrastructure from Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group were among 70 stocks from the Nifty 500 index that touched 52-week lows.
Ashok Leyland, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Forge, Minda Industries and TVS Motor Company from the automobile and related sector, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and General Insurance Company from insurance and Aditya Birla Capital, Gruh Finance, ICICI Securities, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and TI Financial Services from the financial sector too, hit 52-week lows today.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) hits a fresh 52-week low of Rs 6,318, down 3 per cent in the intra-day trade today. The stock of automobile company slipped 10 per cent in the past two trading days after the company reported 17.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,489 crore in December quarter (Q3FY19). Net sales during the quarter under review remained flat at Rs 18,926 crore over the previous year quarter.
The company said the net profit during the quarter was impacted due to adverse commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, higher marketing and sales expenditure and higher costs in resources and capacities which were earlier planned to enable a higher estimated growth. The higher depreciation expense due to the introduction of new models and new engine also dented the profit growth.
Going forward, analysts at Dolat Capital do not foresee volume growth in low double digits for FY20 as of now. MSIL has taken a price hike of 0.7 per cent in January and volume outlook still remains below par. With fixed cost expected to rise as second plant in Gujarat is underway, margin outlook remains subdued. Despite all this, MSIL is the best performing OEM (original equipment manufacturers) in the PV industry and is expected to consolidate its leadership position, the brokerage firm said in result update.
Shares of metal companies were trading under pressure with most of the frontline firms like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), JSW Steel, Coal India and Hindustan Zinc hitting their respective 52-week lows on concerns of weak demand.
Metal stocks have de-rated over the last few months on risk-off trade due to uncertainties of a trade war and concerns about slowing demand in China. The earnings growth for metal companies has started moderating.
Nifty Metal index hit a fresh 52-week low of 2,802 today, was down 15 per cent in the past three months. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 6.3 per cent during the same period.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|ADANI PORTS
|344.00
|292.10
|294.10
|08-Oct-18
|ADITYA BIRLA CAP
|83.65
|83.50
|86.60
|23-Jan-19
|ADVANCE. ENZYME.
|150.95
|150.00
|155.00
|25-Jan-19
|ASHOK LEYLAND
|81.40
|80.80
|82.20
|25-Jan-19
|AVANTI FEEDS
|329.15
|328.15
|333.60
|30-Nov-18
|BAJAJ CONSUMER
|345.05
|334.00
|340.00
|11-Dec-18
|BALKRISHNA INDS
|812.45
|807.55
|821.80
|25-Jan-19
|BASF INDIA
|1377.45
|1334.90
|1360.10
|25-Jan-19
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|255.90
|254.90
|260.00
|11-Dec-18
|BHARAT FORGE
|471.00
|468.25
|469.40
|09-Jan-19
|BIRLA CORPN.
|497.00
|488.25
|497.05
|25-Jan-19
|CIPLA
|493.60
|490.95
|496.10
|24-Jan-19
|COAL INDIA
|219.20
|218.05
|220.10
|25-Jan-19
|DILIP BUILDCON
|334.90
|333.50
|340.10
|25-Jan-19
|DISH TV
|21.00
|19.10
|20.70
|25-Jan-19
|FDC
|154.80
|153.75
|159.50
|25-Jan-19
|FINOLEX CABLES
|411.25
|410.00
|416.45
|24-Jan-19
|G N F C
|312.25
|305.10
|315.25
|01-Oct-18
|GALAXY SURFACT.
|1104.75
|1101.00
|1102.20
|25-Jan-19
|GENERAL INSURANC
|243.80
|243.75
|245.05
|25-Jan-19
|GRAPHITE INDIA
|519.75
|475.85
|545.10
|25-Jan-19
|GRASIM INDS
|736.65
|734.10
|756.00
|26-Oct-18
|GRUH FINANCE
|217.50
|217.30
|220.25
|22-Jan-19
|GVK POWER INFRA.
|6.65
|6.60
|6.60
|06-Dec-18
|HCL INFOSYSTEMS
|19.00
|18.75
|19.85
|24-Jan-19
|HDFC LIFE INSUR.
|349.20
|345.00
|355.00
|11-Oct-18
|HERO MOTOCORP
|2623.95
|2610.00
|2648.00
|25-Oct-18
|HIND.AERONAUTICS
|736.75
|735.05
|738.65
|25-Jan-19
|HIND.ZINC
|248.20
|244.00
|248.10
|25-Jan-19
|ICICI PRU LIFE
|290.70
|287.25
|295.25
|25-Jan-19
|ICICI SEC
|202.00
|198.10
|202.00
|25-Jan-19
|IL&FS TRANSPORT
|8.60
|8.60
|8.90
|23-Jan-19
|INDIA CEMENTS
|79.35
|78.30
|79.95
|26-Oct-18
|INDO COUNT INDS.
|47.00
|46.15
|49.00
|25-Jan-19
|INOX WIND
|67.10
|66.20
|68.10
|25-Jan-19
|JINDAL STAIN .HI
|78.90
|77.10
|80.15
|11-Dec-18
|JINDAL STAIN.
|26.80
|26.50
|27.80
|23-Jan-19
|JINDAL STEEL
|131.60
|131.50
|135.60
|22-Jan-19
|JSW STEEL
|266.40
|265.60
|265.60
|06-Feb-18
|LAK. MACH. WORKS
|5390.60
|5350.00
|5352.00
|21-Jan-19
|LAK. VILAS BANK
|67.45
|67.15
|67.50
|01-Oct-18
|M & M
|671.55
|667.50
|681.00
|25-Jan-19
|MANPASAND BEVER.
|74.55
|73.95
|78.00
|11-Dec-18
|MARUTI SUZUKI
|6464.20
|6317.70
|6410.00
|25-Jan-19
|MCLEOD RUSSEL
|98.95
|98.45
|102.00
|25-Jan-19
|MINDA INDS.
|280.55
|274.00
|291.00
|25-Jan-19
|NILKAMAL LTD
|1260.00
|1220.15
|1269.30
|25-Jan-19
|ORIENT CEMENT
|69.50
|68.50
|70.45
|25-Jan-19
|PARAG MILK FOODS
|209.70
|207.00
|215.00
|21-Sep-18
|PRISM JOHNSON
|75.00
|73.80
|74.20
|08-Oct-18
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|109.60
|109.15
|114.25
|25-Jan-19
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|197.60
|195.10
|195.25
|11-Dec-18
|RELIANCE HOME
|35.40
|35.00
|36.05
|26-Oct-18
|RELIANCE INFRA.
|261.25
|252.35
|264.40
|25-Jan-19
|S A I L
|45.95
|45.80
|47.00
|25-Jan-19
|S H KELKAR & CO.
|163.50
|162.50
|165.00
|30-Oct-18
|SADBHAV INFRA.
|90.00
|89.95
|90.55
|24-Jan-19
|SHANKARA BUILD.
|410.60
|408.05
|426.00
|25-Jan-19
|SINTEX PLASTICS
|20.70
|20.40
|21.05
|11-Dec-18
|SUDARSHAN CHEM.
|312.50
|310.50
|311.35
|10-Dec-18
|SUZLON ENERGY
|5.00
|4.80
|4.95
|29-Nov-18
|TATA ELXSI
|879.55
|876.20
|908.10
|25-Jan-19
|TATA SPONGE IRON
|672.00
|671.10
|690.00
|25-Jan-19
|TATA STEEL
|446.50
|444.40
|451.20
|25-Jan-19
|TI FINANCIAL
|446.55
|442.00
|450.05
|25-Jan-19
|TIME TECHNOPLAST
|93.80
|93.70
|96.80
|11-Dec-18
|TV18 BROADCAST
|32.30
|31.50
|31.70
|25-Jan-19
|TVS MOTOR CO.
|475.15
|475.05
|478.70
|08-Oct-18
|VODAFONE IDEA
|29.95
|28.45
|32.00
|11-Dec-18
|WELSPUN CORP
|103.40
|101.35
|102.75
|20-Jul-18
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU